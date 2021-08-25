Three Surviving Stones Members Mourn Charlie Watts: ‘I Will Dearly Miss You’
PAINT IT BLACK
The three surviving members of The Rolling Stones have posted emotional tributes to their bandmate Charlie Watts after the announcement of his death. Watts, who was 80, passed away in London on Tuesday after spending over 58 years keeping the beat for Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Jagger simply posted a photo of Watts laughing at his drum-kit, and Richards posted Watts’ kit with a “closed” sign hanging up on a cymbal. Ronnie Wood, who joined the band 11 years after Watts in 1974, posted a photo of the two of them alongside the caption: “I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best.” The posts were the first public comments from the Stones after the death of their drummer. As it stands, the band is still scheduled to tour the U.S. later this year with Steve Jordan, who was announced as Watts’ temporary replacement when he dropped out to recover from a medical procedure.