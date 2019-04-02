Rolling Stones Will Be Back on the Road by July, Promoter Says
RESTART ME UP
The Rolling Stones should be able to return to the road by July, Billboard reports, with Mick Jagger expected to make a full recovery from heart surgery. The band’s set at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 2 has been canceled, but they should be able to reschedule the North American leg of its No Filter tour by the start of the summer. The band had planned 16 headline shows at 14 North American stadiums, with a kickoff on April 20 in Miami. “We’re beginning to look at the rescheduling options and we’re going to try and do this as quickly as we can,” said John Meglen, co-CEO of promoters Concerts West. He added “everyone’s health and happiness comes first” and that the new dates could be announced “in the next couple of weeks.” Jagger, 75, is reportedly set to undergo heart valve replacement surgery in New York ,but said on Twitter that he’ll be “working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”