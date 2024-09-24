Mick Jagger’s Girlfriend Says She’s Unbothered by 44-Year Age Gap
‘AM I HURTING ANYONE?’
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger was 44 when his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick was born in 1987. Now Jagger, 81, and Hamrick, 37, share a child, and the only people who seem to think about their age gap is other people. “I don’t think about it,” Hamrick told the Sunday Times. “Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem, and you’re going to analyze it.” She added, “I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.” The former ballerina, now author, met Jagger at one of his concerts, and they have been dating since 2014, when she was 26. She told the Sunday Times that she wasn’t star-struck by the rocker. They welcomed their first child in 2016, and Hamrick retired from the American Ballet Theatre in 2019, citing the demands of motherhood. She released her debut novel, First Position, last year.