HEATING UP
Mick Mulvaney Subpoenaed to Testify in Impeachment Inquiry
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has been subpoenaed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Friday morning as part of the impeachment inquiry, two officials familiar with the investigation confirmed to Axios. The subpoena comes after the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees sent Mulvaney a letter Tuesday requesting he appear for a private deposition. Several administration officials have reportedly testified to House investigators that Mulvaney carried out Trump’s request to withhold security aid from Ukraine, a move Democrats say was aimed at strong-arming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and their ties to a gas company. The House committees first subpoenaed Mulvaney to turn over documents in October.