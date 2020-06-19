Mulvaney on Former Aides Criticizing Trump: ‘He Didn’t Hire Very Well’
Former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney—who previously held three different jobs in the Trump administration—says that President Donald Trump is bad at hiring.
During a CNN interview, anchor Jim Sciutto noted that in addition to former national security adviser John Bolton—whose new book is extremely critical of the Trump administration—a number of other ex-senior officials have suggested that Trump is unfit for office. “Many of them have years of service in the military and elsewhere in government. Are all of them liars when they say that this president is not up to the job?” Sciutto wondered aloud.
“It’s always difficult to tell people what someone else is thinking, Jim, so I’m not going to say they’re liars.” Mulvaney replied. “I’m going to say they’re wrong. And I think if there was one criticism that I would level against the president is that he didn’t hire very well.”
The president has raged over the allegations laid out in Bolton’s memoir—such as claims that Trump pushed China to help his re-election effort—insisting that “Wacko” Bolton’s book is “made up of lies.” At the same time, his administration is trying to stop the book’s release because it supposedly contains highly classified information.