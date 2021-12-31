Mickey Mouse Club Singer Tiffini Hale Dies at 46

CHEAT SHEET
Former Disney star Tiffini Hale, who appeared on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, died on Christmas Day at the age of 46, her former castmates announced Thursday. Hale was part of the band The Party that performed on the show between 1989 and 1995, E! reported. “Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma,” the other members of The Party said on social media. “After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.” No other details were provided.