Rourke: ‘Irrelevant’ Cruise Has Played the ‘Same Effing Part for 35 Years’
WHO’S MICKEY ROURKE?
Tom Cruise must be wiping his tears away with spare bills from his $600 million net worth right now. Mickey Rourke, the actor who threw a hissy fit on The Masked Singer last year, told Piers Morgan in an interview clip released Tuesday that Cruise is “irrelevant” in his world. When Morgan brought up Top Gun: Maverick’s box office numbers, Rourke responded: “That doesn’t mean shit to me. The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years, you know? I got no respect for that.” Rourke went on to tick off the actors he does admire, including Al Pacino, Christopher Walken, and Robert De Niro (but crucially, only the early stuff, so: apologies to Dirty Grandpa). Maverick, of course, is the highest-grossing movie of 2022, having pulled in $1.18 billion at the international box office. Rourke, meanwhile, will be appearing in child rapist Roman Polanski’s next flick. But, hey, Rourke may not be the best judge of what’s relevant, having been the one who chose to appear on a show with next to no viewers.