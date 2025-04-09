Mickey Rourke Shocks With Homophobic Outburst at JoJo Siwa

Mickey Rourke’s eyebrow-raising start to his stint on a British reality TV show has just gone into shocking territory, after he was formally warned by producers for a prolonged homophobic outburst at JoJo Siwa.

The actor and former professional boxer, 72, was chatting to the 21-year-old lesbian singer Tuesday on Celebrity Big Brother when he claimed that he will “make her straight.”

“Do you like girls or boys?” he then asked, before the “Karma” singer informed the veteran Hollywood star that her partner is non-binary.

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” the actor then said.

Siwa replied: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

She later accused the Wrestler star of “homophobia” when she overheared him discussing voting out “the lesbian out real quick.”

“That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning,” she said.

Referring to a cigarette, Rourke said: “I need a f-g.” He then gestured toward Siwa and added: “I’m not talking to you.”

The term “f-g” is used in the U.K. both as a slang word for a cigarette and as a homophobic slur. Siwa, originally from Nebraska, was visibly upset by the exchange.

The Oscar-nominated actor was then summoned to the show’s Diary Room by producers. The Diary Room is a private room where contestants speak directly to Big Brother.

“Mickey, before you entered the Big Brother house, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behavior were explained to you,” he was told.

Mickey Rourke and JoJo Siwa enter the #CBBUK house!



Meet all the celebrity housemates here: https://t.co/FingaaYXIJ pic.twitter.com/SdmjCGl9QV — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 7, 2025

The voice read back the exchange between Rourke and Siwa and asked: “Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your housemates or the viewing public?”

“Yeah, I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it,” he responded.

Big Brother continued: “Mickey, Big Brother thinks your language was offensive and unacceptable.”

“All right. I can understand that,” he agreed, before Big Brother issued the star a formal warning. “Further language or behavior of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?”

“Yes, I do. It’s some serious stuff,” he said. “I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions. I’m just talking smack, you know.

“I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

The outburst at Siwa comes after Rourke was chastized by the public for his creepy entrance to the house on Monday. The actor was being interviewed before entering on the show’s opening night when he twirled host AJ Odudu around and ogled her.

“Stop looking at me!” the 37-year-old said as Rourke stared at her backside. He appeared to be overly handsy with Odudu and when he was prompted to enter the house, he said, “I wanna stay with you.” Odudu’s co-host Will Best was heard saying, “Careful, Mickey.”