I Tried Microinfusion, and It Made My Skin Look Poreless

“Fill in the sentence: I wish my skin were…” said Vanessa Lee , celebrity medical aesthetic provider and founder of The Things We Do , as I sat in a treatment room at The Things We Do in Downtown Los Angeles. It didn’t take long for me to think of my answer: “Poreless.” A girl can dream of skin that rivals an Instagram filter, right?

From there, she suggested microinfusion (aka Aquagold Fine Touch Treatment or Botox Microinfusion Facial), a quick, minimal skin treatment similar to microneedling that would basically shrink my pores and give me glass skin. I’ve always been told that pores can’t magically change in size, but with this aesthetic treatment and its cocktail of ingredients precisely delivered to the top layer of the skin, you can achieve smaller-looking pores and an instant glow. It sounded like a dream come true. ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Microinfusion?

“Microinfusion is a minimally invasive skincare treatment designed to rejuvenate and enhance the skin’s overall health and appearance,” says Lee. “This gentle yet highly effective treatment utilizes a specialized micro-needling stamp equipped with ultra-fine, gold-plated microneedles to deliver a customized blend of active ingredients directly into the skin’s surface.”

The targeted mixture of active ingredients placed directly into the skin’s surface makes microinfusion facials so effective. “Microinfusion involves a special ‘cocktail’ of neuromodulations (aka injectable wrinkle-relaxers like Botox, Dysport, etc.), Hyaluronic Acid (HA) skin boosters, and a proprietary blend of superantioxidants delivered at the dermal layer,” explains Lee. Neuromodulators are typically injected into muscles to reduce wrinkles, but they have different benefits when they’re placed in the top layer of skin. “Neuromodulations work to address oil production and pore size as well as redness,” she says, while “HA skin booster [works] to plump skin, and antioxidants to brighten the skin.”

I’m no stranger to Botox injections for fine lines and wrinkles, but using the ingredient to address oil production, pore size, and redness is very new to me. And when you pair it with hydrating skin boosters and antioxidants, the benefits don’t stop there. “Microinfusion is ideal for reducing the appearance of acne, enlarged pores, blemishes, fine lines, and scars, while also improving texture, tone, and overall glow,” Lee explains.

As if my mind wasn’t already made up, Lee assured me that the current state of my skin and my longing for smaller pores would make me a great candidate for microinfusion. See below to learn more about the treatment and all that it entails.

Is Microinfusion the Same as Microneedling?

No. Microneedling and microinfusion are two different things. “With microinfusion, we are applying a mix of neuromodulators, filler, and other vitamins directly into the skin so there is even and efficient application of the product while the microneedles are gently stamped into the tissues. The result is glowing, healthier skin with no downtime,” Lee says.

“During a traditional microneedling treatment with a pen device, there is much deeper penetration (up to 2mm vs microinfusion’s 0.6mm) and this disruption of tissues causes more social downtime but also more collagen repair and regeneration. Think of the microinfusion as a great no-downtime treatment for skin-plumping, reduction of acne, and skin brightening. Traditional microneedling is the go-to for skin surface remodeling for fine lines and deeper textural issues, with several days of social downtime.”

What Happens During the Treatment

After going over the entire process, I sat in the chair as Lee lightly poked my entire face with a small stamping tool. The pain was very mild, and it felt like someone was rubbing my skin with sandpaper. The entire treatment, start to finish, lasted about two minutes—if that. In fact, the consultation was longer than the actual treatment. When all was said and done, my face was slightly red, kind of like if I just ran on the treadmill for 20 minutes.

Lee advised me to avoid working out for the rest of the day, to avoid retinoids and acids until the next day, and explained that the redness would subside in about an hour. Sure enough, a couple of hours later, the redness completely subsided, and I looked like I had opted for a no-makeup day. There was no evidence of a prior facial treatment, let alone anything involving needles.

My Thoughts on Microinfusion

What makes microinfusion so great is how quick the actual procedure is and how minimal the downtime is. About a week after treatment, my skin looked smoother, especially around my nose and cheeks. By the two-week mark, my pores were much smaller (a dream!) and hardly noticeable. My skin also looked tighter, and the redness around my nose that never seemed to go away was undetectable. I went into the treatment expecting smaller pores and walked away with literal glass skin.

Will I get microinfusion again? Absolutely! I tell everyone about it because I feel like it’s not talked about enough. The magnitude of results you get without any peeling or downtime makes microinfusion an absolute game-changer. I was happy with the way my skin looked before the treatment, but I feel like it took my skin from good to great.

Microinfusion costs around $500 to $650. It’s not cheap, but it is cheaper than popular laser treatments or chemical peels that would promise similar results with way more downtime. I got the treatment done two months ago, and I’ve never been happier with my skin. Microinfusion lasts around six months, but the right skincare products can help to keep your skin looking smooth and glassy post-treatment. Check out some of the products I’m using to prolong my results, along with recommendations from Lee.

The Things We Do Gly Glow Scrub With a blend of physical and chemical exfoliation, this scrubbing cleanser removes dead skin, dirt, and oils without stripping the skin of moisture. It contains salicylic acid, calendula, jojoba beads, and seaweed extract for the ideal mix that makes it gentle yet effective. Shop At The Things We Do $ 47

O HUI Reverse Activator Retinol Fine Wrinkle Cream My favorite retinol cream that also contains peptides, an ingredient recommendation from Lee to strengthen the skin barrier and support the skin’s collagen production. The formula is smooth, gentle, and creamy, and helps to prevent any adverse reactions (peeling, dryness, etc.) associated with retinoid use. Shop At Revolve $ 95 Free Shipping Shop At Amazon $ 95 Free Shipping

The Things We Do Dew & Go Microneedling Infusion Stamp This microneedling infusion stamp is a great way to give the treatment a go at home. While the ampoules don’t contain neuromodulators or HA skin boosters, you can expect brighter skin, less texture, fewer fine lines, and a noticeable hydration boost. Lee recommends using this treatment every two to four weeks. Shop At The Things We Do $ 225

Personal Day Dive Deep Mevalonic Moisturizer I’ve been using this daily moisturizer on repeat because the lightweight formula keeps oil (and pore congestion) at bay. The formula contains azelaic acid to calm the skin and reduce build-up, and mevalonic acid to boost the skin’s collagen and hyaluronic acid production. Shop At Personal Day $ 38

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50 Whether it’s tinted, mineral, or chemical, sunscreen is always a must, especially post-microinfusion, so you can maintain your glowy, bright, and smooth skin results. Plus, sun damage can actually make pores appear larger thanks to its ability to break down collagen and degrade elasticity, so daily SPF is a non-negotiable for maintaining in-office results. Shop At Dermstore $ 54 Free Shipping Shop At The Things We Do $ 56

