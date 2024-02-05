We’ve Never Seen Subscriptions to Microsoft 365 This Low Until Now
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Technology is the backbone of almost everything we do these days, whether it be for work or leisure. That said, it’s important to have software that is user-friendly, safe, reliable, and that makes your life easier. A Microsoft 365 subscription offers all of the above and then some at a fair price, but right now, you can score one of the best deals yet. For a limited time, you can save 35 percent on a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal or 25 percent on the Microsoft 365 Family plan that works for up to six users.
Regardless of your choice, you’ll have access to enhanced security and productivity platforms, including MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Microsoft Defender, OneDrive, Outlook, MS Editor, Clipchamp, and MS OneNote. Additionally, you’ll receive 1TB of storage (per person) to keep photos, files, videos, and documents safe, so you don’t have to worry about uploading everything to an external hard drive. Microsoft 365 works on PCs, Macs, iPhones, iPads, Android phones, and tablets, and subscribers receive access to customer support via phone or chat for real-time help when needed. Snag a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal for $45 or a Microsoft 365 Family one for $75 while the offer is still valid.