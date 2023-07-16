CHEAT SHEET
Microsoft and Sony Agree to Keep ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation
PlayStation fans need not fret over whether they’ll get the next Call of Duty game now that Xbox owner Microsoft has purchased its developer. Xbox head Phil Spencer announced on Sunday that Microsoft and Sony have signed a binding agreement to keep the game on both platforms following Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. “We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games,” he tweeted. The deal—which will last for 10 years, according to The Verge— marks the end of a bitter feud between the two companies since the acquisition was announced, as Sony had repeatedly expressed concerns that the title would become Xbox-exclusive following the purchase.