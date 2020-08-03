Microsoft Confirms Talks Underway to Buy TikTok in the U.S.
THE DANCE
Microsoft confirmed Sunday night that it’s in talks to buy TikTok in the U.S. and hopes to have a deal by Sept. 15. President Trump has said he wants to ban the app—currently owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance—but Microsoft said it will continue talking to the administration about an acquisition. Microsoft has pledged to protect the privacy of American users and maintain servers in the United States. It’s also interested in buying TikTok in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. “This new structure would build on the experience TikTok users currently love, while adding world-class security, privacy, and digital safety protections,” Microsoft said. “The operating model for the service would be built to ensure transparency to users as well as appropriate security oversight by governments in these countries.”