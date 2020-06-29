Microsoft, Ford, Adidas, and Reebok Halt Social-Media Advertising
Microsoft, Ford, Adidas, and Reebok have halted advertisements on Facebook amid a wave of major companies pulling their marketing content from the platform. Ford has pulled advertisements from all social media outlets, and Adidas and Reebok have stopped advertising on Instagram, as well. The three companies openly objected to “hateful online content,” citing this as the reason for pulling advertising from social media. The announcements come a day after Starbucks opted to pull advertising across social media platforms and as several major brands have coalesced behind the #StopHateForProfit boycott campaign. Microsoft, meanwhile, did not make an announcement that they would pull advertising or join the campaign, but rather quietly pulled its advertisements from Facebook in May, objecting to its content being placed next to “inappropriate content” including “hate speech, pornography, terrorist content, etc.”