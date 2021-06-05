Bing Censors Image Search for Tiananmen Square’s ‘Tank Man’
‘HUMAN ERROR’
On the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, Microsoft blocked users of its search engine from seeing the photograph of “tank man,” the infamous protester pictured standing alone before a line of government tanks during the 1989 military crackdown. Searching for images of “tank man” on Bing temporarily returned only the message: “There are no results for tank man.” By contrast, Google brings up dozens of sites with the well-known image. After researchers and journalists in the U.S. and United Kingdom noted the difference, Microsoft said in a statement, “This is due to an accidental human error and we are actively working to resolve this.” A Daily Beast image search on Bing returned numerous tank-related images, but none of the famous Tiananmen Square photo. Commemorating the massacre is banned in mainland China, and authorities have scuttled a yearly vigil planned in Hong Kong.