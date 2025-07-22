Mid-Air Freak Out on Virgin Flight as Passenger’s Carry-On Bursts into Flames

Rescuers on the hunt for a downed plane were led to its grisly crash site by an unusual source: One of the victim’s smartwatches. Three people were killed in the crash involving a plane that took off from West Yellowstone Airport close to midnight on July 17, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A vast search mission was launched the following afternoon when a report was made about a possible airplane crash, with rescuers using data showing “the last location” of a smartwatch of one of the plane’s occupants to guide the hunt for the missing aircraft, according to the sheriff’s office. Search planes located the crash site “in dense timber” to the south of the town of West Yellowstone that afternoon. “The decedents have been identified as Tennessee residents, 60-year-old Rodney Conover and 23-year-old Madison Conover, and 55-year-old Kurt Enoch Robey of Utah,” the sheriff’s office said. The statement did not clarify whose smartwatch data was used in the search. GoFundMe page set up to support Robey’s family noted that he passed away in a “sudden plane crash” last Thursday, adding: “[W]e are heartbroken over his loss, but grateful that he was doing what he loved: flying.”
Donald Trump’s in the headlines over a birthday greeting he’s alleged to have sent pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—and Jon Stewart, for one, is feeling nauseated. “‘Every day is another wonderful secret,’” the Daily Show host said Monday night, quoting from the letter. “I f---ing threw up in my own mouth on that one.” The note, allegedly created as part of album celebrating Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, was reported on Thursday by The Wall Street Journal, which Trump is now suing for the insane sum of $10 billion, calling the note “fake,” “false,” and “malicious.” Whatever Trump’s outrage over the note, Stewart says he couldn’t help but gag just reading its contents, which apparently also feature a rudimentary sketch of a naked woman. “Every line in that card sounds like the password you have to use to get into the orgy in Eyes Wide Shut‚” he said. “How much must it have sucked to be the next guy in the office that had to sign that Epstein birthday card—‘You want me to just… you want me to sign it right by the pubic hair, or just by the little t---ies?’”
Mid-Air Freak Out on Virgin Flight as Passenger’s Carry-On Bursts into Flames
A Virgin Australia flight was plunged into pandemonium when a fire broke out in the cabin while mid-air. Passengers and crew on the route from Sydney to Tasmania were shocked to open up an overhead storage locker to find what eyewitnesses described to Pulse Tasmania as a lithium-ion battery ablaze inside someone’s luggage. The Boeing 737-8FE had begun its descent by the time the fire was detected, with panicked footage from the scene showing stewards being passed bottles of water by passengers to help tackle the blaze. The Daily Beast has contacted Virgin Australia for further details on what caused the incident. Hobart Airport COO Matt Cocker said all passengers disembarked safely, although one person had been taken for medical treatment with suspected smoke inhalation, according to the Pulse, which was told by Virgin: “Safety is always our highest priority. We appreciate the swift and professional response of our flight and cabin crew, as well as the support of Airservices Australia firefighters”.
The viral duct-taped banana art installation named ‘Comedian,’ brainchild of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, has been eaten for a fourth time. The artwork, which first made headlines at Art Basel in 2019, was on display at the Centre-Pompidou Metz in eastern France. The gallery revealed on Monday that a visitor took it from the wall and ate it on July 12. “The security team acted quickly and calmly,” the gallery said in a statement, adding that police were not involved. “The artwork was reinstalled a few minutes later.” The gallery spokesperson added that the actual banana component of the work is “only a perishable element” that is replaced regularly, according to the artist’s instructions. Perhaps that’s why it gets eaten so much. This first munching came after Cattelan’s work was unveiled in 2019 at the Art Basel Miami art fair in Florida. Artist David Datuna gobbled the fruit in front of stunned visitors. The piece later sold for $120,000, with a replacement banana. In 2023, a student took the fruit from a wall in Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul, South Korea, and ate it. And in 2024, cryptocurrency mogul Justin Sun, who had just bought the piece for over $6 million, also decided to consume it.
From stunning picture quality to space-saving designs, modern flatscreen TVs check nearly every box—except one: sound quality. Despite all their premium features, the built-in audio often leaves much to be desired. Fortunately, you can fix this. The Polk’s Signa Series sound bars deliver cinematic audio that puts you in the center of the action, whether you’re streaming the newest season of high-stakes kitchen chaos, binge-watching your comfort series, or watching the game. The Signa S4 is Polk Audio’s premier offering. Setup takes seconds—simply plug the included HDMI cord into your TV and voilà. The subwoofer connects automatically on start-up and can be conveniently placed nearly anywhere in the room. It has eleven tiny speaker units—called drivers—to deliver a lifelike listening experience.
Tired of cranking the volume to hear dialogue during quiet scenes? The S4 uses Polk’s VoiceAdjust technology that lets you raise the volume of the dialogue only, making speech clearer without affecting the rest of the soundtrack. Plus, the soundbar has specialized modes for when you’re watching movies, listening to music, or doing a late-night binge session. For example, the Night Mode lowers the bass while boosting VoiceAdjust so you can hear every word, without raising the volume. If you’re ready to give your TV set-up a major upgrade, look no further than Polk’s S4 soundbar.
Adam Sandler has offered his take on CBS’ shock cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Speaking to Variety on Monday about Colbert’s firing, the 58-year-old actor said, “I feel terrible that he doesn’t have what he’s had for so many years and entertain so many people, and my heart goes out to him.” Sandler, who was in New York for the premiere of his Happy Gilmore 2, added, “I just saw him and he looks happy. He’s a strong man and he’s gonna do great. Listen, time passage always messes you up.” On Thursday, CBS announced it will end The Late Show after its upcoming season and close the chapter on Colbert’s decade-long run as host. The network characterized the move to end the show Colbert, 61, took over from David Letterman in 2015 as “purely a financial decision.” Several commentators view the cancellation as a marker of late night television’s fading influence.
A second cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry has been found dead with a firearm nearby. Rosie Roche, 20, a university student, was found dead by her mother and sister after she had been packing for a holiday with friends. A firearm was found nearby. Officials said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement.” A death notice published by The Yorkshire Post said: “Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.” Rosie and William and Harry shared great-grandparents, Maurice Roche, the 4th Baron Fermoy, and his wife, Ruth Roche, Baroness Fermoy. They were the parents of Frances Shand Kydd (née Roche), who married John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer. Frances and John were the parents of Diana, Princess of Wales. Last February, Thomas Kingston, the husband of King Charles’s first cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, died by suicide.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the NationalSuicidePrevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741
Justin Courtney Pierre of the pop punk band Motion City Soundtrack had to miss a concert last weekend after asthma and an illness sent him to the hospital. The 49-year-old frontman announced on Instagram last Friday that, after spending the previous night in the emergency room, he would not be appearing at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on Saturday. “Turns out I’m not gonna make it to the MCS Yacht (Rock) Club performance and I am really sorry about that,” Pierre wrote. “Spent the day in the ER getting plugged into machines and fed copious amounts of amphetamine adjacent drugs. Eventually Dr. M. considered me stable enough to leave, told me I needed to be on bed rest, and to not exacerbate my current condition of total lung f---kery by trying to do strenuous things like walk, talk, or breathe too hard.” Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump ultimately filled in for more than half of Motion City Soundtrack’s set in Pierre’s home state. A spokesperson for Epitaph, the band’s label, didn’t immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.
Ava Phillippe takes after her mother in more ways than one. Phillippe, the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, Cruel Intentions actor Ryan Phillippe, has landed her first lead role in the upcoming film Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me. The movie is an adaptation of a 2019 graphic novel of the same name, which bills itself as a queer coming-of-age film about a tumultuous lesbian relationship at a California high school. Phillippe, 25, will play the eponymous Laura Dean, the capricious it girl in school and love interest of Frederica Riley, played by That ’90s Show actress Sam Morelos, 20. Director Tommy Dorfman, 33, called the chemistry between the actresses “electric” and said that Phillippe‘s “effortlessness as Laura Dean” made her perfect for the role. The film will mark Phillippe’s big break as an actress, having only played minor roles in the TV series Doctor Odyssey and Random Canyon. Phillipe, who is currently dating boyfriend Dakota Brubaker—a musician who goes by the name Vindigo and, like Phillippe, attended the University of California at Berkeley—is openly queer, sharing on Instagram that she is “attracted to … people!” and that she believes “gender is whatever.” Who knows? Maybe Hollywood will soon be hailing a new queer icon.
If you love the convenience of a traditional tablet but are nostalgic for more tangible times, in 2025, you can have the best of both worlds. The Remarkable Paper Pro is a thin, lightweight digital notebook designed with a paper-like feel for reading and writing.
With just a tap, you can convert handwritten notes to typed text and seamlessly import files from Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox. Plus, the color-equipped tablet offers an impressive 14-day battery life on a single charge.
Conventional tablets have glossy glass screens, noticeable lag between pen strokes, and distracting apps that pull you away from your work. The Remarkable Paper Pro, on the other hand, is virtually distraction-proof thanks to its custom operating system, allowing you to zen out and focus on what needs to get done.
Aside from helping you stay focused, using this paper-like tablet may also help reduce stress. A study commissioned by Remarkable showed that Remarkable Tablet users experienced lower stress levels and cognitive demand while enjoying a boost in focus, memory, creativity, and deep thinking. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or as a digital journal, the reMarkable Paper Pro is a reliable sidekick you can count on.
Katie Holmes has enlisted her Dawson’s Creek co-star, Joshua Jackson, to act alongside her in her upcoming film Happy Hours, Deadline reports. Holmes will also write and direct the Harry Hours trilogy, the first installment of which will begin filming in New York City this summer. Holmes and Jackson starred as the teen couple and two-thirds of Dawson’s Creek‘s pivotal love triangle, Joey and Pacey, from 1998 to 2003. Their reunion is likely to delight fans of the ’90s teen drama, which will reportedly follow Holmes and Jackson’s characters playing “young loves who reconnect as adults.” Holmes and Jackson also dated in real life while filming the show’s first season, from 1998 to 1999. The two have been on good terms, with Jackson telling People in April, “Katie and I are very close … it’s not a daily call … but when you’re together—there’s always that, ‘I know, you know.’“ With Happy Hours, Holmes will continue her indie directing streak after Rare Objects, Alone Together, and All We Had. Other cast members who will appear alongside the reunited co-stars are Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson, and Jack Martin.
Gilles Marini, known for starring in Sex and the City: The Movie, spoke about how the iconic show’s reboot is overdue for a change, in a U.S. Sun interview. “Everything takes its time. It goes up, and then it goes down [in popularity]. We have to know and understand when it’s time to go,” he said. The reboot, And Just Like That... has garnered harsh feedback from viewers. Fans found the show “insufferable,” with writers being blamed for insulting the intelligence of the shows beloved characters and even accidentally killing off one character twice. Marini agrees that the show is in need of something “fresh,” potentially by focusing on different characters besides Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. “The storyline has to be completely shattered.” The actor got a significant boost to his career after playing Dante, the love interest of Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall. His famous naked shower scene has opened doors for opportunities like a spot on reality show Dancing with the Stars and appearing in the series Brothers & Sisters. Despite the current direction of the Sex and the City franchise, Marini shared he would return if prompted. “I’d run to it. Absolutely. I think one of the most amazing things that I had the chance to do in my life was Sex And The City.”