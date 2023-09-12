Middle America Gives Trump the Finger at Iowa Football Game

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Donald Trump was greeted by a less-than-enthusiastic crowd at a college football game between Iowa and Iowa State this past weekend—including several who flipped the former president the bird straight to his face.

And though it’s easy for many to revel in the schadenfreude of Trump’s misfortune, there’s one important thing to remember, at least according to The New Abnormal’s Andy Levy: There’s no guarantee the people antagonizing Trump agree with you politically in any way.

“Everyone had a good time with this, and I did as well,” Levy said on this week’s episode. “And then it hit me that they're probably doing it because they don’t think he's conservative enough.”

Regardless of their intentions, it was clear Trump didn’t appreciate the hostile display, and he even at one point tried to give them the middle finger right back.

“Bravo, Iowans,” co-host Danielle Moodie added. “That’s exactly how the rest of us feel.”

Then, Natasha Lennard of The Intercept joins the program to talk about “Cop City,” a planned multi-million dollar police training facility in Atlanta that’s drawn the ire of a host of environmental and anti-racist groups, sparking extended protests that eventually culminated with a sprawling—and controversial—RICO case against resistance leaders hoping to stop the project.

Plus! An interview with Meagan Burrows, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, about Alabama’s recent attempts to criminalize anyone caught helping those seeking abortions.

