Vice President J.D. Vance took aim at protesters at a manufacturing event in Bay City, Michigan, where he touted President Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Vance, who was speaking at Vantage Plastics, had little sympathy for people outside the venue who were carrying signs with messages like “Protect Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.” In fact, he suggested their protest was due to a lack of better things to do. “It’s a cool afternoon, on a Friday, and don’t you all have jobs?” The protesters were primarily focused on opposing Trump’s economic policies, particularly any plans to cut Social Security, a move championed by figures like billionaire Elon Musk. The DOGE head honcho has repeatedly criticized Social Security, claiming it benefits undocumented immigrants. The event occurred as Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum sparked backlash, particularly from Canada, Mexico, and China, and added strain on U.S. trade relations. Vance attempted to defend the tariffs, claiming they wouldn’t affect U.S.-based businesses. “Our administration’s plan, our goal is to make it easier and more affordable, to make things within the United States of America,” he said. “If you invest in America, in American jobs, in American workers, in American businesses, you’re going to be rewarded.” Vance closed with a message about the administration’s focus on boosting American manufacturing, promising tax cuts and reduced regulations for domestic companies.
