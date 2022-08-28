Midnight Shooting Along Coney Island Boardwalk Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
A Saturday night on Coney Island’s historic Riegelmann Boardwalk turned into a horror show when a man reportedly opened fire on a crowd at the park just after midnight, injuring four and fatally shooting another. The deceased was identified by police as a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back. He died while receiving treatment at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, according to police. The four others were shot in their legs and feet: a 34-year-old woman shot in her right foot, a 46-year-old man injured in his left left and a 49-year old woman shot in her right left, along with an unidentified man who was reportedly struck in the left leg, according to an NYPD statement. The incident took place at W 29th Street and Boardwalk West, next to NYCHA’s Coney Island Houses and further from the amusement park. An investigation is currently underway, and no arrests have been reported.