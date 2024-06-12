Midwestern Hitwoman Botched Contract Killing in U.K.: Report
‘MERCIFULLY’
An American assassin who was paid to fly from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Birmingham, England to kill the owner of a boutique clothing shop failed when her gun jammed, prosecutors told a court, according to The Telegraph. Aimee Betro, 44, remained on the lam as her alleged co-conspirators were tried in Birmingham last week. The court heard how Betro allegedly donned a hijab to approach victim Sikander Ali outside his home in Sept. 2019. “She walked quite calmly towards Sikander Ali and was pointing a gun at him at head height,” prosecutor Kevin Hegarty said. “As she got closer to Sikander Ali he saw her and he saw the gun and she pulled the trigger to fire the gun at him. Mercifully and luckily for him, the gun jammed.” She fled the scene, only to return later in a taxi and fire three shots at the house. No one was injured. After, Hegarty said, Betro texted Ali’s father, another target, messages like “stop playing hide and seek.” Mohammed Nazir, 30, and his father Mohammed Aslam, 56, both of Derby, were found guilty of hiring Betro for the contract killing, which was motivated by revenge following a dispute at Ali’s store. Nazir was also convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, illegally importing firearms, and perverting the course of justice.