Migos Frontman Quavo Set to Endorse Harris at Atlanta Rally
SPECIAL GUEST
Quavo, the one-time frontman of the hip-hop group Migos, will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris in a speech at her rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, according to CNN. The Atlanta native will reportedly deliver remarks about gun violence. The issue is personal to him; in 2022, his nephew and fellow Migos-member, Takeoff, was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston. Quavo has previously spoken to Harris about the issue multiple times, including in the very same city last month. And he won’t be the only celebrity making an appearance Tuesday: Megan Thee Stallion will be there, too. Since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee last week, Harris has racked up an impressive list of endorsements from A-list stars, including a number of celebrities who joined a “White Dudes for Harris” Zoom fundraising call Monday.