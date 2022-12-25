CHEAT SHEET
    Migrant Bus Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home on Christmas Eve

    Busloads of migrants were dropped outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in the freezing cold late on Christmas Eve. It was not clear who dispatched the migrants to Washington, D.C., where an aid group was waiting for them as they disembarked—some wearing only T-shirts—into the 18-degree air. “The DC community has been welcoming buses from Texas anytime they’ve come since April,” Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, told CNN. “Christmas Eve and freezing cold weather is no different. We are always here welcoming folks with open arms.” Previous busloads were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

    This story has been updated to reflect a correction from CNN about the name and position of the person who spoke about the arriving migrants.

