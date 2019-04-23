Migrant Caravan: Mexican Authorities Detain Hundreds in Raid

Mexican authorities reportedly detained hundreds of Central American migrants on Monday in what is thought to be the largest raid on a migrant caravan since last year. According to the Associated Press, police and immigration agents targeted the back end of the 3,000-person caravan and “isolated groups” while they made their way through the the southern state of Chiapas. Migrants were reportedly resting outside the city of Pijijiapan before authorities stopped patrol vehicles and put men, women, and children inside. The detained migrants, as many as 500 of them, were then reportedly transferred to buses—and presumably then taken to deportation processing. Local media also reported late last week that a number of migrants were detained in the town of Mapastepec, where many were reportedly waiting for “normalization of their migratory status.” Mexico’s National Migration Institute reportedly did not respond to requests for comment. The detentions come after President Trump made numerous calls for Mexican officials to stop letting migrants come through their country and approach the southern U.S. border.