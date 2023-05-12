CHEAT SHEET
Migrant Child Dies at U.S. Government Shelter in Florida
A migrant child in the custody of an Office of Refugee Resettlement facility in Florida reportedly died on Wednesday. This marks the second-ever death of a migrant in an ORR shelter, and the first of President Joe Biden’s administration. “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch,” the department said in a statement, originally shared with Aura Bogado from the Center for Investigative Reporting. The department didn’t share additional details about the case with The Daily Beast, citing privacy and safety reasons, but said a “medical examiner investigation is underway.”