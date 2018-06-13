Migrant Claims ICE Took Her Baby While She Was Breastfeeding

An undocumented immigrant from Honduras told her attorney Tuesday that federal officials took her infant daughter away while she was breastfeeding in a detention center, and that agents handcuffed her when she tried to resist, according to CNN. “The government is essentially torturing people by doing this,” the unidentified woman’s attorney told CNN. Since the administration’s zero-tolerance policy began in May, approximately 500 children have been separated from their parents, according to an unofficial count by an attorney in a Texas law office. The attorney added that while interviewing other mothers who had been separated from their children, “All the women would start crying and would need to take a couple of minutes before being able to continue talking about it.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10