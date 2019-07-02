CHEAT SHEET
CLOSE TO HOME
Migrant Girls to Be Housed in Same County as Mar-a-Lago Resort: Report
As many as 141 unaccompanied minors will be placed in a former nursing home in the same county as President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, The Palm Beach Post reports. The government has reportedly started to send migrant girls to the facility, located at 4445 Pine Forest Drive, just 10 miles away from the “Winter White House.” Father Frank O’Loughlin of the Guatemalan-Maya Center in Lake Worth Beach told the Post the facility’s operators told him “middle school-age girls” would be housed at the 60,000-square-foot facility, which formerly served as a 93-unit nursing home. O’Loughlin also said he believes many of the girls are likely to be from Central America. The news comes after the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants got approval from the county to temporarily use the facility’s additional 68 beds for its needs. Some Alzheimer’s patients will reportedly remain at the facility for the time being but will be “clearly separated” in accordance with the building code. Minors can now be housed at the 8.5-acre facility until late 2021.