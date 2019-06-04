Migrant Kids ‘Kept in Van for 39 Hours’ Before Reunifications With Parents

Migrant children who were torn from their parents by Trump administration policies faced one more horrific experience before being reunited with their families last summer, according to a NBC News report. On a boiling Texas day last July, 37 kids boarded vans for what they were told would be a 30-minute ride—but one was stuck on board for 39 hours. Most of the children, who were all between 5 and 12 years old at the time, spent at least 23 hours in the vehicles. “The children were initially taken into the facility, but were then returned to the van as the facility was still working on paperwork,” explained Andrew Carter, a regional director for BCFS Heath and Human Services, a government contractor and nonprofit responsible for the children. “The children were brought back in later in the evening, but returned to the vans because it was too cold in the facility and they were still not ready to be processed in.” An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said the incident was “unusual,” adding: “These children have all been reunited with their parents and since then, no child has spent more than a few hours waiting to be reunited with their parents.”