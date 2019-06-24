Migrant Kids Moved From Texas Border Facility After Reports of Poor Conditions

More than 300 children are being relocated from a remote Border Patrol station in Texas following an Associated Press report highlighting poor conditions at the facility. The government has moved most children out of the facility, which is near El Paso and was operating over capacity, and now only 30 children remain. The AP’s previous report said children as young as 10- to 15-years-old were taking care of toddlers and that there was inadequate food, water, and sanitation services. U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said some kids were sent to a different facility in El Paso, but it is unclear where all of them have been moved to.