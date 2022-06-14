Read it at NBC
Paramedics and Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, have responded to hundreds of injuries caused by migrants scaling the Mexican side of Trump’s steel border wall and then falling 30 feet onto U.S. soil. Common injuries associated with falling from the wall include broken legs and ankles, as well as spinal and brain injuries, Border Patrol agent Valeria Morales told NBC. Agents have responded to 229 injuries—some of which were fatalities—since October 2021. Despite being sold as a deterrent, illegal border crossings were at an all-time high as of Friday.