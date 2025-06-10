Migrants Detained Friday in L.A. Have Already Been Deported

Some of the migrants detained by ICE agents during raids in L.A. over the weekend have already been deported, The Washington Post reports. Immigrant advocacy groups estimate that about 200 people were detained during immigration raids at a Home Depot and clothing factory on Friday, and despite the Trump administration’s insistence those arrested were criminals who represented the “worst of the worst,” the vast majority are believed to have no prior charges or criminal convictions. Among those detained were a woman dropping her 4-year-old son off at daycare and a 23-year-old man who was driven to an international bridge and told to cross the border to Mexico. “The way they deported him wasn’t right,” said the man’s father. “He is a calm, working man. We are asking for justice because they violated his rights.” Mexico’s foreign minister has since confirmed that at least four immigrants involved in the raid have been ejected from the U.S., with two deported on the same day they were arrested. “That seems really fast. Maybe we got it wrong,” said Yliana Johansen-Méndez of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center upon hearing the news. “But then, the next day we heard the same thing.” White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller last month reportedly demanded ICE make 3,000 arrests a day and said he would fire officers who don’t meet their quotas.