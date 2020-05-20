Mika Brzezinski Blasts Trump for Again Accusing Husband Joe Scarborough of Murder: ‘You’re a Sick Person!’

Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski tore into President Donald Trump on Wednesday after he once again accused her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough of murder, calling the president a “cruel, sick, disgusting person.”

In recent days, as the morning program has bashed Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the president has revived a vicious conspiracy theory that Scarborough murdered a young staffer when the MSNBC host was a congressman in 2001.

Even though authorities said they didn’t suspect foul play and ruled that the aide’s death was accidental, the president has repeatedly called for what he called a “Cold Case” to be opened, asking if Scarborough got “away with murder.”

With the president rage-tweeting that “guys like Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets” while again demanding that police open a supposed “Cold Case,” Brzezinski went off toward the end of Wednesday’s Morning Joe broadcast.

“He’s once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets,” Brzezinski sighed, insisting Trump is deflecting from his response to the pandemic that has resulted in nearly 100,000 dead Americans.

Turning to the camera, Brzezinski added: “That’s sick, Donald, you are a sick person! You’re a sick person.”

She went on to claim that the president appears to be taking aim at Scarborough recently due to the Morning Joe host’s relentless criticism of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, saying her husband “speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy.”

Growing increasingly incensed, Brzezinski also took aim at Twitter, telling the social-media giant that it needs to “take these tweets down” as the president is “spreading germs” on his Twitter timeline.

Brzezinski later tweeted at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, calling for the social media platform to “TAKE DOWN” the president’s account as the world would be a “safer” place. “@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree”

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” she exclaimed on air. “You’ll be hearing from me on this—this is B.S.!”

Turning back to Trump, the MSNBC star concluded: “You’re really a cruel, sick, disgusting person. You can keep tweeting about Joe, but you’re just hurting other people, and of course, you’re hurting yourself!”