Mika Brzezinski: The Women Trump ‘Punished’ Will Be His Undoing

MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski thinks Donald Trump’s “horrific” treatment of women is what will ultimately keep him from winning a second term as president next week.

Brzezinski was on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, where she told the host, “[Trump] thought women should be punished, and let me know you—they are being punished—in the most dreadful, horrific ways,” and that will ultimately cost him the election, she said. “Women and the men who get it will be the beacon of hope in this election.”

Trump made the comment that there should be “some form of punishment” for women obtaining an abortion during a pre-taped MSNBC town hall event in 2016. He later tried to clean up that position by saying he meant that women “punish themselves” when they seek abortion care.

Brzezinski has been highlighting the stories of women who’ve suffered and/or died from healthcare denied to them due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Trump’s biggest bragging point. Rolling back the right to abortion care was a “threat he said that he would do,” she said Thursday, and the consequences have been huge.

“There are women who are going through unbelievable medical traumas because of reproductive emergencies, and also women with other healthcare issues that involve the reproductive organs who cannot get the healthcare, lifesaving healthcare, that they need,” Brzezinski said. “They’re dying or they’re having to prove they’re dying enough to get care or they’re being forced to bring unviable pregnancies pregnancies to term—to have a baby that will suffer and die in their arms and then live with that.”

She went on to explain why the issue will be a big sticking point for all voters, not just women: “There are a lot of men who love their wives, their girlfriends, their sisters, their moms, and they don’t want—they wouldn’t want to see this pain on anybody, let alone someone they love.”

Brzezinski believes that if enough people are aware of what’s happening to women after the overturning of Roe, that Trump will lose his chance at a second go in the White House. “I’m just working as hard as I can to tell the stories of what the consequences of a second Trump presidency would be,” she said.

“It’s normalization when you repeat things over and over again that are threats that seem anti-democratic or even criminal, and that’s the descent into fascism,” she concluded. “It’s time to see it for what it is.”