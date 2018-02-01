Mika Brzezinski Kicks Michael Wolff Off Set for Pushing Trump Affair Rumor

Michael Wolff and Donald Trump now have something in common: They both hate Mika Brzezinski.

“My bad, the President is right about Mika,” Wolff wrote, minutes after being kicked off MSNBC by Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski.

The jab was a reference to how Trump infamously feuded with Joe Scarborough’s co-host and fiancée last year, calling her “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” in a June tweetstorm, and claiming she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when they met in Florida on New Year’s Eve.

Appearing on the MSNBC morning show Thursday morning, Wolff, author of Fire and Fury, the controversial book about Trump’s first year in office, denied he ever publicly suggested UN Ambassador Nikki Haley had an affair with the president.

To that denial, a disgusted Brzezinski replied: “You might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman. It’s disgraceful.”

When Wolff continued his denial, Brzezinski became frustrated: “Come on, are you kidding? You’re on the set of Morning Joe. We don’t BS here.”

She then gave him the boot. “I’m sorry, this is awkward, you’re here on the set with us, but we’re done. Michael Wolff, thank you.” Mika told the camera, “We’re gonna go to break now. Bye, everyone,” and the show cut to commercial.

That heated exchange came days after Wolff appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher, where he said he was “absolutely sure” the president was having an affair with someone, and alluded to one particular paragraph near the end of his White House tell-all.

“Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph you’re going to say ‘Bingo,’” Wolff told the Real Time audience.

Prompted by that hint, Fire and Fury readers quickly speculated about this line: “The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future.”

The former South Carolina governor, for her part, has vehemently denied any relationship with Trump. She told Politico that she found the line “highly offensive,” and that she has “literally been on Air Force One once and there were several people in the room when I was there… I’ve never talked once to the president about my future and I am never alone with him.”

And yet, even after being humiliated on-air and firing off a sexist remark, a defiant Wolff continued his Twitter tirade against the Morning Joe crew.

“The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with,” he wrote. “It really would be hard to gossip more eagerly off camera than Mika and Joe gossip.”

This wasn’t the first time a Wolff has feuded with a female TV personality while promoting Fire and Fury.

In a recent appearance on The View, he was berated by Meghan McCain for breaking an “off-the-record” agreement to write about the now-infamous dinner party with Roger Ailes and Steve Bannon.

“This is why people hate journalists,” McCain said.