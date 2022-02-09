U.S. Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Suffers Second Shock Slalom Exit in a Row
OFF COURSE
After just 16 seconds of skiing, champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate and was out of the 2022 Winter Olympics slalom race. Two days prior, she made a similar mistake, skidding outside a gate early in her giant slalom run. Shiffrin won gold in 2014 in slalom, and she’s since taken more World Cup championships than any other skier in the event. After the giant slalom debacle, she told reporters, “I’m not gonna cry about this. Because that’s just wasting energy.” According to Yahoo Sports, it’s the first time Shiffrin has failed to finish consecutive slalom and giant slalom since she was 16 years old in 2011. She’s slated to compete in three more races, but the two she has already been disqualified from are widely considered her best.