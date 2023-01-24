Mikaela Shiffrin Skis Past Lindsey Vonn’s World Cup Record With 83rd Win

Read it at New York Times
Mikaela Shiffrin slid past Lindsey Vonn’s record for World Cup wins in skiing Tuesday, notching her 83rd win at Kronplatz in Italy. Shiffrin now is the woman with most wins in the sport, trailing only Ingemar Stenmark—who won 86—for the all-time record. The 27-year-old’s fast track down the slopes started with a 2012 win in Sweden, before she became a two-time Olympic gold medalist. The latest win is Shiffrin’s ninth of the season and leaves her at the top of the league after finishing in third place last year.