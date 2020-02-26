After Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused Mike Bloomberg of helping to elect Republicans like Lindsey Graham during Tuesday night’s debate in South Carolina, the former New York City mayor caught himself just before saying that he “bought” a number of Democratic seats in the Congress. “Let's just go on the record, they talk about 40 Democrats,” Bloomberg said, referring to Joe Biden, who previously boasted of his work campaigning for House candidates. “21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in, put Nancy Pelosi in charge, and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bough—I got them.”