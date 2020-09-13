Bloomberg Plans to Spend $100 Million in Florida Alone to Help Joe Biden
HEY BIG SPENDER
Mike Bloomberg has said he will spend $100 million in the state of Florida to help Joe Biden beat Donald Trump. The billionaire ex-mayor’s generous offer came after Trump said he considered spending around the same amount out of his own pocket in the high-stakes electoral state.
When Bloomberg left the race for the Democratic nomination, he promised to contribute heavily to the cause of getting Trump out of office. “Voting starts on Sept. 24 in Florida so the need to inject real capital in that state quickly is an urgent need,” Bloomberg adviser Kevin Sheekey told the Washington Post. “Mike believes that by investing in Florida it will allow campaign resources and other Democratic resources to be used in other states, in particular the state of Pennsylvania.” Both Florida and Pennsylvania are considered crucial to a Trump re-election.
On Sunday morning, Trump went on a Twitter tantrum in response: “I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics,” the president wrote in one tweet. “Pocahontas ended his political career on first question, OVER! Save NYC instead.”