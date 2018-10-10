Mike Bloomberg Re-Registers as a Democrat, Pledges to Help Stand Up to Trump

CHEAT SHEET
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has re-registered as a Democrat to help provide a “bulwark” against Donald Trump, he says. The billionaire had been a life-long Democrat until 2001, when he switched to the Republican Party. He turned independent in 2007. The New York Times previously reported that Bloomberg was considering a campaign for president as a Democrat in 2020 as it would likely be his only path to the White House. He’s already pledged to spend $80 million to help the Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in the midterms. Announcing his registration on Instagram early Wednesday, he wrote: “At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat—I had been a member for most of my life—because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs.”