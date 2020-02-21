Mike Bloomberg Willing to Release Three Women From NDAs
Michael Bloomberg said his company would be willing to release three women who complained about comments he made in the past from their non-disclosure agreements. According to a Friday statement, Bloomberg said the women would need to contact the company to be released from their NDAs, and then they could speak freely about their allegations against him. “I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this issue over the past few days and I’ve decided that for as long as I’m running the company, we won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward,” he wrote, adding that NDAs could “promote a culture of silence in the workplace” and a “culture of women not feeling safe or supported.” This comes after Bloomberg previously said he would not be releasing the women from their NDAs. Fellow 2020 contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren drafted a contract that she said would allow the former New York mayor to release ex-employees from those agreements.