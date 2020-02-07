Mike Bloomberg’s Campaign Plagiarized Parts of at Least Eight Policy Plans: Report
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign plagiarized portions of its plans on a number of topics from media outlets, nonprofit organizations, and policy groups. According to The Intercept, exact passages from at least eight Bloomberg plans—or the fact sheets that accompanied them—were reportedly direct copies from media outlets like CNN, Time, and CBS, as well as organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety and the American Medical Association. Copied portions ranged from entire paragraphs to sentences and fragments. After the Intercept inquired about the copied portions, the campaign reportedly took down one of the plans and changed others.
In a statement, the campaign said many of the plans were sent out on MailChimp, which “doesn’t support footnote formatting.” They also said they tried to pull information from “organizations that Mike has led or worked with in the past,” and have since “added citations and links to these documents.” Bloomberg co-founded Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control focused organization, but is reportedly not clearly linked to many of the other organizations that were plagiarized.