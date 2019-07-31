Rep. Mike Conaway to Become Fifth Republican to Announce Retirement in Two Weeks

Read it at Politico
Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas will not seek reelection in 2020, according to Politico, and will become the fifth Republican to announce their retirement over the past two weeks. Conaway will reportedly announce his intention to step down at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday. Conaway has served in Congress for 15 years and is best known for leading the House Intelligence Committee probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The 71-year-old is a longtime ally of George W. Bush. The other Republican lawmakers planning to step down are Reps. Paul Mitchell, Martha Roby, Pete Olson, and Rob Bishop.