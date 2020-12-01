Mike Flynn Suggests China Is Behind Biden’s Victory
‘SOLE GLOBAL SUPERPOWER’
Over the weekend, former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn suggested falsely that China manipulated voting tabulation remotely to prevent the re-election of his former boss, President Trump, who had just pardoned Flynn for lying to the FBI. “Communist China,” said Flynn, intent on accelerating its timetable for becoming the “sole global superpower,” decided after Trump’s 2016 victory that “they were not going to allow 2020 to happen, and so now what we have is theft with mail-in ballots, theft with this, uh, this software, smartmatic software and Dominion systems.” Flynn offered no evidence for his theory, and none exists. “We have no evidence any foreign adversary was capable of preventing Americans from voting or changing vote tallies,” election-cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs said earlier this month, before Trump fired him. Today, Attorney General William Barr told the AP that there has been no evidence of fraud that could overturn Biden’s victory.