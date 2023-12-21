Mike Flynn’s Induction Spurs Exodus at Rhode Island Hall of Fame
HALL OF SHAME
Half a dozen members of the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame resigned after the induction of Michael Flynn, former President Donald Trump’s shortest-serving national security advisor, The Providence Journal reported Thursday. Former Congressman Jim Langevin, a Democrat, who was also selected for induction last week, vowed to reject the offer if Flynn were included. “If retired General Michael Flynn were to be included in this class I would not accept the nomination,” Langevin said. Another former U.S. representative, Denise Aiken, resigned from the board after Flynn’s induction. “I find that I am unable to be associated with an organization that would choose to honor a criminal who failed to keep this oath to the Constitution of the United States,” she wrote in her resignation letter.