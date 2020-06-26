North Carolina Racetrack Owner Offered ‘Bubba Rope’ for Sale on Facebook
A racetrack owner in North Carolina posted a Facebook ad for “Bubba Rope” days after NASCAR’s only Black top driver, Bubba Wallace, announced a noose had been found hanging in his garage stall. NASCAR officials released a photo Thursday of the rope found in Wallace’s garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama last weekend. The rope prompted a federal investigation, which determined Tuesday that it had been there since October so wasn’t a hate crime targeting Wallace. On Wednesday Mike Fulp, the owner of the 311 Speedway in Stokes County, posted an ad on Facebook Marketplace saying: “Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.” The ad was taken down by midday Thursday, according to USA Today, but not before it had provoked a furious backlash. The office of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement: “This incident of racism is horrific and shameful... North Carolina is better than this.”