CHEAT SHEET
IT’S OVER
Mike Gravel Officially Endorses Bernie Sanders
Former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel formally ended his quixotic bid for president and backed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign. As The Daily Beast reported, the 89-year-old—whose primarily online, meme-heavy campaign was run by two teenagers—recorded a video supporting Sanders over the weekend.
“We have a simple choice,” Gravel says in the video, released Tuesday morning. “We can have a democratic socialism of Bernie Sanders to benefit all Americans. Or we can have Republican socialism which benefits the one percent.”
Sanders tweeted his thanks for the endorsement. And in a separate statement from his now-defunct campaign, Gravel also offered special praise for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI): “She would be an excellent president of the United States, or vice president, whichever the circumstances permit,” he wrote. The campaign’s chief of staff Henry Williams also offered praise for candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.