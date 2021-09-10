Pennsylvania High School Football Coach Dies of COVID

CHEAT SHEET
    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports via Getty

    Another day, another school district devastated by the non-stop surge of coronavirus cases. Days after a 24-year-old basketball coach in Georgia died of the virus, Pennsylvania’s Northampton Area School District said that social studies teacher and high-school football coach Mike Gurdineer had died after battling COVID. “Our hearts break for Coach Gurdineer and his family today as we offer our condolences to all who have crossed paths with Mike,” Athletic Director Shaun Murray said in a statement. Before moving to Pennsylvania, Gurdineer had been line coach at New York’s Southern Lehigh School District when they won the district title.

    On Monday, Ryan Dupree, assistant basketball coach at Shorter University, died in a hospital, just two days after testing positive for the virus.

