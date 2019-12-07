CHEAT SHEET
    Mike Huckabee Files Bar Complaint Against Twitter Critic Over Beach Feud

    THIN SKIN

    Kelly Weill

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has filed a bar complaint against a Florida lawyer who’s used his minor Twitter presence to poke fun at him, south Florida’s Sun-Sentinel reports. Huckabee and lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder were already at odds over Huckabee’s $7 million Florida beach home, which is part of an ongoing fight over public beach access. Uhlfelder, a beach access advocate, has mocked Huckabee on Twitter and shared political cartoons that depict Huckabee as a beach hog. In his bar complaint, Huckabee accuses Uhlfelder, who has a mere 422 Twitter followers, of disparagement. The complaint points to a tweet in which Uhlfelder joked that Huckabee’s Secret Service code name should be “beach thief.” “He accused me of theft, a crime of moral turpitude,” Huckabee’s complaint reads.

