Mike Huckabee Posts Anti-Asian Tweet Amid Spike in Racist Attacks
‘AIN’T AMERICA GREAT?’
Mike Huckabee joked on Saturday that he would now “identify” as Chinese, mocking both LGBTQ people and Asian-Americans simultaneously. The Fox News contributor wrote, “I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my ‘values’ and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great?” The former Arkansas governor was attempting to criticize companies that had expressed disapproval of Georgia’s restrictive new voting law. Major League Baseball pulled the annual All-Star game from Atlanta Friday over the legislation. Racist assaults against Asian-Americans have spiked during the pandemic, culminating in a mass shooting two weeks ago at Atlanta-area massage parlors that left eight dead.