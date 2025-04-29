Mike Johnson Admits Trump’s Presidency Is a ‘Roller Coaster’

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has conceded that President Trump’s first 100 days of his second term have been a “roller coaster.”

Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju on Capitol Hill on Monday, Johnson admitted that Trump’s tariff policies have caused “tumult” in the market.

“I’m not worried at all,” he said, telling Raju that he had just come from a “great” meeting with the commander-in-chief.

“He’s in good spirits. We talked about the upcoming races, the mid-term elections, and we’re very bullish on it,” Johnson said.

Raju then pressed Johnson on Trump’s recent poor polling. New York Times polling found that Trump has a huge 53 percent disapproval rating, while Washington Post and ABC News polls indicated that 55 percent disapprove of Trump’s policies.

Johnson speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol after visiting U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on April 28. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“Why is the American public souring on his policies?” Raju asked Johnson.

“Listen, you know, presidential terms are roller coasters sometimes. There’s been a little tumult in the markets with the tariff policy and all of that, but I think all this is settling out,” Johnson replied.

The clip aired on The Lead with Jake Tapper. Raju told the host that Johnson had dismissed any concerns around Trump, and contended that the GOP would be on offense in the November 2026 midterms.

Raju added that Johnson predicted that the bill to implement Trump’s multi-trillion dollar policy agenda, set to go before the House, would buoy the markets, “which could change their fortunes come next November.”

However, Raju continued, “they are on an aggressive timetable to try to get this done. The speaker wants something out of the house by Memorial Day. That could be very difficult here.”