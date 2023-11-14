Mike Johnson Excoriated Trump as ‘Dangerous’ in Resurfaced Post
‘I AM AFRAID’
In the year before Donald Trump was first elected president, now-House Speaker Mike Johnson said he lacked “virtue and decency,” arguing in a Facebook post that Trump didn’t have the “character and the moral center” needed to be president. “I am afraid he would break more things than he fixes. He is a hot head by nature, and that is a dangerous trait to have in a Commander in Chief,” Johnson wrote in the replies of an Aug. 7, 2015 Facebook post, The New York Times reported. “I just don’t think he has the demeanor to be President. What bothered me most was watching the face of my exceptional 10 yr old son, Jack, at one point when he looked over at me with a sort of confused disappointment, as the leader of all polls boasted about calling a woman a ‘fat pig.’” In response to the Times report, Johnson formally endorsed Trump’s 2024 campaign and said in a statement: “During his 2016 campaign, President Trump quickly won me and millions of my fellow Republicans over.”