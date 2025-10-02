Mike Johnson Caught on Camera Admitting Trump Is ‘Unwell’

New footage has emerged of Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean’s Capitol Hill confrontation with Mike Johnson that shows the House Speaker seemingly agreeing that Trump is “unwell.”

Footage had previously emerged of Dean confronting Johnson on Tuesday over a racist AI-generated video of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries posted by President Donald Trump to Truth Social.

The new footage, aired by MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes on Wednesday night, shows Dean telling Johnson, “The president is unhinged. He is unwell.”

Rep. Dean's conversation with Johnson was recorded by several nearby reporters. MSNBC

Johnson then responds, “A lot of folks on your side are too, I don’t control him...” seemingly conceding Dean’s point that the president is unwell but arguing that he isn’t alone.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Speaker Johnson for comment.

In response, Dean scoffs and says, “Oh my god, please. That performance in front of the generals?” a reference to an address the president gave to senior military leaders earlier that day.

Mike Johnson was overheard in the Capitol telling a Democratic lawmaker that Donald Trump's bizarre AI video posting "wasn’t my style." Win McNamee/Getty Images

Johnson claimed to have not seen Trump’s speech to military leaders, telling Dean, “I didn’t see it.” Undeterred, Dean continued, saying, “It’s so dangerous! You know I serve on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations, it’s a collision of those two things. Our allies are looking elsewhere. Our enemies are laughing. You have a president who is unwell.”

The president’s address to military leaders was criticized by fact checkers for containing “a lot of lies,” with CNN outlining several, including the president’s suggestion that his predecessor, President Joe Biden, wanted to terminate the Space Force, and that Biden let 25 million immigrants into the country.

Speculation has also continued to grow regarding the president’s health, including concerns around the president potentially having dementia in addition to other existing concerns around his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency. The White House has denied such reports.

Other footage of the confrontation published on Tuesday shows Dean imploring Johnson to do his job, telling him, “We need you desperately to lead.”

New — Just saw Dem Rep. Madeleine Dean confront Speaker Johnson off House floor over CR, health care, recessing chamber, Trump’s speech.



And on Trump’s AI video, Johnson says “it wasn't my style."



Dean: “Not your style? It's disgraceful. It's racist. You should call it out.” pic.twitter.com/Ykw8Mx2r6y — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 30, 2025

When asked about his conversation with Dean later that evening by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, Johnson said, “I’m the Speaker of the House, so I represent Republicans and Democrats in that capacity, and I always hear complaints and concerns from members, and I always stop and hear that. I did that for Madeleine Dean, I respect her as an individual.”

“We disagree on every policy matter, and she was concerned about a social media post of the president, which he meant as a joke, and we talked about that. I told her I disagreed with her perspective on it, but I tried to bring her back to the real issue. The fight tonight is not about social media posts. The fight is about where they‘re going to keep the government open for the American people,” he added.

Dean’s confrontation with Johnson stemmed from the president’s AI-generated video of Schumer and Jeffries, which showed Jeffries with a mustache wearing a sombrero while Schumer spoke to the media as mariachi music played in the background.

Speaking to CNN’s Manu Raju after her confrontation with Johnson, Dean said, “He asked me, like, rhetorically, ‘is that really racist?’ It’s really racist, it’s despicable, and he should have called it out. And I said, “Did you see what the President did in that performance before the Generals?” He said he hadn’t seen it."